Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 285,081 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,081 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average of $91.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.