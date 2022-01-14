S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 108,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 40.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,506,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $436.27 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $462.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.60.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

