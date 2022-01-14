Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Casella Waste Systems worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,945,000 after acquiring an additional 70,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 445.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 118,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $290,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $78.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.36. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

