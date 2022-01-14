RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Raised to $94.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.71.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $91.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average of $88.13. RPM International has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth $17,083,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in RPM International by 117.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 97,327 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

