Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Plexus reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.96.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average of $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a 1-year low of $72.46 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock worth $1,757,708 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 168.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth $260,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

