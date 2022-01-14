Analysts Set Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Target Price at $46.29

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.93.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05.
About Fluence Energy
Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.
Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.