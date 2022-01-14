Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Cogent Communications reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.42. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 129.86 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 664.00%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

