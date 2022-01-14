CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Schlumberger stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $37.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

