CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 896 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.78.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $204.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.92 and a 200 day moving average of $182.41. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

