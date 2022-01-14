CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.01 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.0% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

