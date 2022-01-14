Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $768,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,478 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 103,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.