Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.32). Aptinyx reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

In related news, CFO Ashish Khanna acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 150,400 shares of company stock valued at $337,660. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptinyx by 42.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. grew its stake in Aptinyx by 2.9% during the second quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. The firm has a market cap of $189.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.34. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

