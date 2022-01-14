Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 128,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,627,212 shares.The stock last traded at $78.80 and had previously closed at $78.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Get Sysco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sysco by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 32.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.