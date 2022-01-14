Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.21. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

