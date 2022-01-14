Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

VBK stock opened at $259.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $255.23 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

