Cowen Boosts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $125.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its target price raised by Cowen from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.76.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $139.19 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,663,000 after buying an additional 1,451,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after buying an additional 1,421,474 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,909,786,000 after purchasing an additional 238,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,775,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,395,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,607,303,000 after acquiring an additional 310,712 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.