Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 759.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 87.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

