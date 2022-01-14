First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 312.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.42.

NYSE:GWW opened at $508.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $527.06. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.52.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

