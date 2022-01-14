Zions Bancorporation, National Association Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.89.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after buying an additional 315,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after purchasing an additional 69,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,406,000 after acquiring an additional 173,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,840 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

