Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,874 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5,317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.75. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.