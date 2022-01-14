Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) PT Raised to $32.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.

ACI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.81.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,283,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after buying an additional 31,268 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.