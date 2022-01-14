$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BSRR opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

