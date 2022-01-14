Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.76. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saul Centers.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $44,112.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,859 over the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $3,236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Saul Centers by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Saul Centers by 187.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 29.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BFS opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.68%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.