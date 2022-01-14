SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0021

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $22,522.11 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,961,829 coins and its circulating supply is 10,725,442 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

