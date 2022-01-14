Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Bank of America

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $146.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.70.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Qorvo by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,968,000 after purchasing an additional 120,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,024 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

