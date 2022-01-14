Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.08)-$(0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $129-131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.38 million.

NYSE CXM opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXM. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.97.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

