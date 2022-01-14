NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,132.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%.

Shares of NXTP opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02. NextPlay Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 30.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXTP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextPlay Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

