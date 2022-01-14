Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Market Cap Achieves $122.02 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $122.02 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0925 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

STPT is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

