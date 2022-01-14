Travala.com (AVA) Reaches Market Cap of $77.16 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00003616 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $77.16 million and $6.43 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00076247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.56 or 0.07639231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,975.19 or 0.99566109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,619,137 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

