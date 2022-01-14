VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 4,790.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ CFO opened at $76.17 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $78.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000.

