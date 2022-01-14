VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 4,790.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
NASDAQ CFO opened at $76.17 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $78.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.06.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.
