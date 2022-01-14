Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.05. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNMD. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

Shares of CNMD opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. CONMED has a 52-week low of $106.15 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other CONMED news, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $3,676,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,421 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth approximately $37,324,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 553.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 250,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after buying an additional 212,368 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CONMED by 1,826.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after buying an additional 207,896 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth approximately $14,466,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth approximately $14,444,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.