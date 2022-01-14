Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($7.13) Per Share

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($7.13) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($7.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of MIRM opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $121,305. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $8,684,000. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,146,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 190,580 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 668.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 125,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 87,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.