Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZYXI. TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Zynex has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.42 million. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Zynex by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Zynex by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

