Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.70.

TSE SPB opened at C$12.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$11.97 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.37.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$362.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.67 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.77%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

