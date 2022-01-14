Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $61.33 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $67,000.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

