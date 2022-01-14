Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,012 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,028 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $13,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.36.

XLNX stock opened at $191.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

