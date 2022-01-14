Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $138.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

