Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,139 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of PTC worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after acquiring an additional 768,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,136,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,728,000 after acquiring an additional 99,373 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 37.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,294,000 after acquiring an additional 745,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $115.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.18 and its 200 day moving average is $126.68.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTC. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.