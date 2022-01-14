Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,384 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $130.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.41. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.