Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after buying an additional 50,158 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.08.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $195.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.53 and a 200-day moving average of $190.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.77 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

