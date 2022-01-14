Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 324 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $249.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,771.53, a P/E/G ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.76 and a 200-day moving average of $261.79. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,596,449.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 720,911 shares of company stock valued at $188,266,936. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.14.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

