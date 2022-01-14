CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.66.

Shares of CRWD opened at $174.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.79. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of -186.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,285 shares of company stock worth $34,200,680 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

