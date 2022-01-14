JMP Securities Cuts Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Price Target to $14.00

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

TIG stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.38. Trean Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie A. Baron purchased 9,400 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $84,694.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

