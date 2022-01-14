Credit Suisse Group Cuts Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $20.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UTZ. Citigroup increased their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.81.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $159,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,291,696. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 40.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $1,144,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 32.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

