GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $590.14 million, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 2.65.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 6.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 5.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.