CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 85.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

IP opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

