Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,524,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The business had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.50) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

