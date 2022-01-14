Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after buying an additional 175,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,752,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered Digital Realty Trust to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $157.62 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

