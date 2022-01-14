BlackRock Inc. Has $1.79 Billion Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,926,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cloudflare worth $1,794,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,835,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,315,000 after purchasing an additional 714,385 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.73.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $9,205,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 706,965 shares of company stock worth $116,637,770. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NET stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average is $140.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.40 and a beta of 0.52. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

