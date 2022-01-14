CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 11,698 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Ford Motor stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

